GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC graphics card unveiled

GIGABYTE unveils its custom Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC graphics card, but we don't know what GPU clocks to expect just yet.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Dec 11 2020 10:02 PM CST
GIGABYTE has unveiled its new Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC graphics card, a new custom RX 6900 XT that features a triple-fan cooler and 3-slot design. Check it out:

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC graphics card unveiled 05 | TweakTown.com
We don't know the clock speeds of GIGABYTE's new custom Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC graphics card, but we do know that it should be a little better than the reference AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT -- which battles the GeForce RTX 3090 and costs $500 less.

GIGABYTE goes a little different here with its display connectivity on the Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC graphics card, offering up 2 x DP 1.4 and 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC graphics card unveiled 01 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC graphics card unveiled 02 | TweakTown.com

GIGABYTE also unveiled the Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING OC model, which you can see below -- and they drop an 8-pin PCIe power connector. The RX 6900 XT GAMING OC requires 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors while the RX 6800 XT GAMING OC requires 2 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC graphics card unveiled 03 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC graphics card unveiled 04 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

