GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC graphics card unveiled

GIGABYTE unveils its custom Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC graphics card, but we don't know what GPU clocks to expect just yet.

GIGABYTE has unveiled its new Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC graphics card, a new custom RX 6900 XT that features a triple-fan cooler and 3-slot design. Check it out:

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

We don't know the clock speeds of GIGABYTE's new custom Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC graphics card, but we do know that it should be a little better than the reference AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT -- which battles the GeForce RTX 3090 and costs $500 less.

GIGABYTE goes a little different here with its display connectivity on the Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC graphics card, offering up 2 x DP 1.4 and 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports.

GIGABYTE also unveiled the Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING OC model, which you can see below -- and they drop an 8-pin PCIe power connector. The RX 6900 XT GAMING OC requires 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors while the RX 6800 XT GAMING OC requires 2 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors.