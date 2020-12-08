Mushkin's new Alpha series SSDs pack a huge 8TB with 3.3GB/sec speeds

Storage-maker Muskin just launched a new line of high-performance SSDs that pack a whopping 8TB of storage.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Mushkin's new Alpha series SSDs hits up to 3.3GB/sec sequential reads and 3GB/sec sequential write speeds, and comes in two massive 4TB and 8TB capacities. There's some huge price tags to match: the 4TB model costs $649 whereas the 8TB will set you back $1,299.

The Alpha series use Phison's powerful 12-channel E12 memory controller on PCIe Gen3x4, complete with QLC 3D NAND--possibly Micron's 96-layer QLC memory.

The Alpha SSDs are meant for high-end and demanding enterprise-level storage, whether it be cloud operations or computation. The drives are ultra-durable and are rated for 900TB of data written, and also come with Mushkin's MEDS data protection suite.

Check below for more specs and details:

Capacities: 4TB and 8TB M.2 (2280) PCIe 3 x4 NVM Express 1.3 SSD

Max Sequential: 3300MB/s (Read) / 3000MB/s (Write)

4KB Random: 550,000 IOPS (Read) / 680,000 IOPS (Write)

Operating Temperature: 0C to 70C

Storage Temperature: -40C to 85C

Phison Controller: E125

Dimensions: 22mm x 80mm X 2.25mm

Warranty: 3 Year Limited Warranty