Halo: Infinite Spring 2021 release possibly leaked by mocap actor

343i could have about 3-4 more months to work on Halo: Infinite before it's ready for release on PC and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Dec 7 2020 4:49 PM CST
Master Chief motion capture actor Bruce Thomas says Halo: Infinite will launch in Spring 2021. Could it get delayed again?

Halo: Infinite might be in rough shape right now. Infinite's recent gameplay footage received lots of criticism, and 343i is having to optimize on five separate Xbox consoles with varying power. There's also PC to optimize for, too. It's no surprise Infinite was delayed indefinitely--343i needs all the time they can get.

According to Bruce Thomas, who's played Master Chief in Halo 4, Halo 5, and Halo: Infinite, the game's mocap is wrapped up and a release could happen in Spring 2021. "I started Halo 4, did Halo 5 as well, and we have wrapped up Infinite--I believe, unless we're going to try and do some more as COVID comes to a halt. But as far as I know it's in the can and ready to go for next spring."

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

