Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV is $50,000 off right now, down from $100,000

Samsung's 98-inch Q900 8K TV normally costs $100,000 but it has been discounted by 50%, meaning it's $50,000 cheaper right now.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Nov 28 2020 7:24 PM CST
If you've got a spare $50K laying around then you might want to take a gander at Samsung's gigantic and life-changing and living room changing and everything changing 98-inch 8K TV for $50,000 -- down from its original prrice of $100,000.

Yeah, a $50,000 discount on Samsung's 98-inch Q900 HDR 8K QLED TV and its regular price of $100,000 right now on B&H. Samsung has one of the biggest and best TVs on the market with its 98-inch Q900 HDR 8K QLED TV, so imagine what it would be like plugged into a grunty gaming PC.

I think it would be blasphemy to hook up an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 to it, but I guess if you had the money for this TV then a handful of Benjamins for a next-gen console is nothing.

