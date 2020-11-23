All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Sony boss says the PlayStation 5 is completely sold out worldwide

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan on PlayStation 5 sold out worldwide: 'Everything is sold. Absolutely everything sold'.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Nov 23 2020 9:30 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you've tried to find a PlayStation 5 and you've been unable to buy one, you shouldn't be surprised -- they're virtually sold out worldwide.

Sony boss says the PlayStation 5 is completely sold out worldwide 07 | TweakTown.com

According to Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan in a recent interview with Russian news outlet TASS the next-gen PlayStation 5 console is completely sold out worldwide. PlayStation 5 launch sales have been excellent, but I think at this point Sony's hands are tied -- I'm sure they're making as many as they can and are strapped by the flow of the semi-custom AMD chips being made by TSMC on 7nm.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan explained: "And everything will be sold in Russia, there's no doubt about that. I've spent much of the last year trying to be sure that we can generate enough demand for the product. And now in terms of my executive bandwidth I'm spending a lot more time on trying to increase supply to meet that demand".

Buy at Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition - PlayStati

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.88
$69.88$69.88-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/23/2020 at 8:19 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techradar.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Buyer Guides
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.