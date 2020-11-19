Mad Catz developed new mechanical switch technology for its new mouse

The Mad Catz M.O.J.O. M1 gaming mouse is the first mouse with DAKOTA mechanical switches. It's also super light at 70 just grams.

Mad Catz this week released an upcoming gaming mouse called the M.O.J.O. M1 that features a new kind of switch that operates 60% faster than other mechanical mouse switches.

Mad Catz new M.O.J.O. M1 is the first mouse to feature the company's new DAKOTA mechanical switches. These high-speed switches feature a new signal detection technology, enabling signal response times as low as 2ms. Mad Catz said that's as much as 60% faster than other mechanical switches.

In addition to offering extremely rapid response time, the M.O.J.O. M1 gaming mouse is extremely light. Mad Catz said it employed "avian nest design concepts" while designing the shell of the mouse. It features what Mad Catz calls an "asymmetric hollow-pyramid design," which saves weight. The mouse weighs just 70 grams.

The M.O.J.O. M1 also includes RGB lighting, but you don't need software to control it. You can select your color from a button on the mouse. Likewise, The PixArt MW3300 optical sensor supports up to 12k D.P.I. However, you can adjust the D.P.I. on-the-fly and without software.

Mad Catz said the M.O.J.O. M1 gaming mouse would ship later this month. The company said that pricing and availability would depend on the region. You can contact Mad Catz support for information about local availability.