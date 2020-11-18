Xbox Series X/S sold 155,000 consoles during launch week in UK

Microsoft's Xbox Series X has moved 155,000 units in its first week in the UK, pushing beyond the Xbox One's initial sales.

The new Xbox Series X/S duo has smashed current sales records and is now the best-selling launch in Xbox history. Now we have some figures to accompany this milestone.

A bit ago, Microsoft hailed the Series X/S launch as the best-ever for Xbox hardware. Now reports say the next-gen Xbox duo has sold 155,000 units in the United Kingdom, which pushes it past the Xbox One. According to figures provided by Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, the Series X/S had the fourth best UK launch out of the last 3 generations of hardware.

Sadly we won't ever get official numbers from Microsoft. Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently confirmed that sales figures won't be shared again. For Microsoft, services are far more important than hardware purchases. Oddly enough, MS did confirm the Series S is leading over Series X purchases. With the Series S' more affordable $299 price tag, this makes sense.

The Xbox Series S/X consoles remain sold out at nearly every retailer across multiple regions. Stock may not be replenished until well into 2021.