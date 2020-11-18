All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Xbox Series X/S sold 155,000 consoles during launch week in UK

Microsoft's Xbox Series X has moved 155,000 units in its first week in the UK, pushing beyond the Xbox One's initial sales.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Nov 18 2020 3:46 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The new Xbox Series X/S duo has smashed current sales records and is now the best-selling launch in Xbox history. Now we have some figures to accompany this milestone.

Xbox Series X/S sold 155,000 consoles during launch week in UK 34 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A bit ago, Microsoft hailed the Series X/S launch as the best-ever for Xbox hardware. Now reports say the next-gen Xbox duo has sold 155,000 units in the United Kingdom, which pushes it past the Xbox One. According to figures provided by Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, the Series X/S had the fourth best UK launch out of the last 3 generations of hardware.

Sadly we won't ever get official numbers from Microsoft. Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently confirmed that sales figures won't be shared again. For Microsoft, services are far more important than hardware purchases. Oddly enough, MS did confirm the Series S is leading over Series X purchases. With the Series S' more affordable $299 price tag, this makes sense.

The Xbox Series S/X consoles remain sold out at nearly every retailer across multiple regions. Stock may not be replenished until well into 2021.

Xbox Series X/S sold 155,000 consoles during launch week in UK 53 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Halo 5: Guardians

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$5.95
$5.95$19.92$17.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/18/2020 at 3:46 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.