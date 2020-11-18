NVIDIA's new DGX Station A100: 4 x GPUs with 320GB of HBM2e total

NVIDIA announces new DGX Station A100 can pack 4 x GPUs with 80GB HBM2e each... 320GB of HBM2e memory with 1.53TB/sec bandwidth.

NVIDIA has just announced its new second-gen DGX Station A100 server, which is powered by the new Ampere A100 Tensor Core GPUs. Check out the awesome video on it below:

The newly-upgraded NVIDIA DGX Station A100 is for those working with AI, machine learning and data science workloads. It is the fastest server in a box dedicated to AI research. Inside, were looking at up to 4 x A100 Tensor Core GPUs with 80GB of HBM2e each -- so 320GB of HBM2e memory in total.

We also have a 64-core, 128-thread AMD EPYC CPU, up to 512GB of system memory, up to 7.68TB of NVMe M.2 SSDs for storage. You'll also have 3rd-gen NVLink, 200GB/sec bi-directional bandwidth between any GPU pair, and a kick ass new maintenance-free refrigerant cooling system.

