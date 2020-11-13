All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PS5 can capture up to 1 hour of 4K gameplay video with Create Button

The PlayStation 5 can record up to 1 hour's worth of 3840 x 2160 resolution gameplay footage, solidifying it as a sharing machine.

Published Fri, Nov 13 2020 1:36 PM CST
The PS5 can record and capture up to 1 hour of 4K footage...but you'll want to use it sparingly.

Like the PS4, the next-gen PS5 can record up to 1 hour of your most recent gameplay footage. The console can automatically capture in-game footage and format it as a replayable/sharable video. The PS5 has seven different length formats: 15 seconds, 30 seconds, 3 minutes, 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes, and 60 minutes. Unlike the PS4, which caps out at 1080p, the PS5 can record footage in up to 4K resolution.

The 30m and 60m lengths should be avoided unless you're capturing in 1080p. 12 minutes of 3840 x 2160 resolution footage in Assassin's Creed Valhalla took up 3.12GB. The PS5's SSD only clocks in at 667GB so your storage space is at a premium. If you capture 4K or even 1080p footage, definitely be sure to export the video to an external USB stick or drive for use later.

Another awesome feature is being able to record your mic audio or party mic audio in the footage. This is a great move for anyone who wants to make their own content and easily upload it to YouTube. Ultimately that's one of the main goals with the PS5--to turn players into in-network influencers and content creators that spread the word about the PlayStation ecosystem.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

