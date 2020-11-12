All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Fry's Electronics announces closure of another store, goodbye Campbell

The Campbell, California location in Silicon Valley is the latest Fry's Electronics store to bite the dust for the retailer.

Published Thu, Nov 12 2020 12:30 AM CST
Fresh off the closure of its Hanford, California warehouse, Fry's Electronics announced this week the immediate closure of its Campbell, California store. Campbell is located in Santa Clara County, California, and part of Silicon Valley. We first covered the issues Fry's Electronics was having last year.

Over the last three years, we have observed significant gaps in its product stock, and over the two years, entire product lines have been missing for extended periods. Most of the chain's departments have had empty shelves and a lack of consistent stock for products that are carried. One thing we are continuing to hear from employees is that sales, as well as store traffic, have been struggling. Our ongoing visits to the stores in the western region have shown entire isles which used to be well-stocked, completely devoid of any products.

The Campbell store, when open, maintained an Egyptian theme. Like many of Fry's Electronics locations, many of the store's features inside and out were in disrepair over the last six months. It was only earlier this year that Fry's Electronics closed their Palo Alto and Anaheim locations.

Fry's has not responded to requests for comment from media outlets. On its social media announcement, they mentioned, "Fry's will repurpose this space in the near future". When we checked with the City of Campbell's website today, it presently shows no permits filed for the location.

Rob writes about networking technology, smart home technology as well as mid-market and enterprise hardware solutions. For 21 years his company has consulted in the government, mid-market, small business sectors. The firm he founded is based on creating solutions for their clients with the understanding of what they were not getting from other industry consultants. He continues to develop long-term technology strategies and providing analytical services for his clients.

