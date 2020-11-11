All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Test your GeForce RTX series graphic card with V-Ray 5 benchmark

V-Ray 5 CPU & GPU benchmark released, test out your RTX (ray tracing) technology on your GeForce RTXD graphics card right here.

Published Wed, Nov 11 2020 11:44 PM CST
It's not only Cinebench R23 that was released today, but the V-Ray 5 CPU and GPU benchmark suite was released by Chaos Group, too. It's free to download -- which you can download right here.

The new V-Ray 5 GPU benchmark has support for RTX technology, so if you have a GeForce RTX 20 or GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card then you can stress test your machine with a new GPU benchmark. There's also a super-intensive CPU benchmark included, too.

  • V-Ray 5 Performance - Benchmark rendering speeds using the latest V-Ray 5 technology.
  • New RTX Testing Mode - Test the render performance of V-Ray GPU on NVIDIA RTX graphics cards.
  • More Detailed CPU Results - New CPU information includes physical count, SMT/Hyper-Threading, overclocking, etc.
  • Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling - The V-Ray GPU benchmark can now detect if hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling is enabled in Windows 10.
  • Save and Share Your Results - Save scores directly in the Benchmark app, and share images of the results with the built-in screen capture tool.
  • Simplified UI - Benchmarking your hardware is easier than ever with the redesigned user interface.
  • Advanced Search Results - New search options make it easy to filter the benchmark results by device, a number of devices, and SMT/Hyper-Threading settings. You can also toggle the V-Ray GPU CUDA results to show GPU-only scores or ones that use hybrid configurations.
"Today, Chaos Group released V-Ray 5 Benchmark, a free standalone application that lets users quickly test their rendering speeds on any combination of CPUs and GPUs. The Benchmark launches with three complex test scenes designed to assess V-Ray performance on CPU, GPU CUDA and GPU RTX cards".

"Since launching, V-Ray Benchmark has become a standard for new hardware testing, helping countless users and journalists assess the rendering performance of new laptops, workstations, graphics cards and more. With V-Ray 5 Benchmark, these users can access its biggest update yet, making it easier to evaluate the latest technology against one of the most popular renderers in the world".

