G.Skill revamped the Trident Z Neo series for Ryzen 5000

G.Skill tightened up the timings and increased the frequency of its Ryzen certified Trident Z Neo memory for Ryzen 5000 series.

G.Skill announced new Trident Z Neo series memory kits optimized for AMD's new Ryzen 5000 processors. Whether you need high-speed, low-latency, or high-capacity, G.Skill has kits for each scenario.

G.Skill has tested its memory modules with AMD's new Ryzen 5000 processors, and the company discovered that it can now push the limits of its memory even further. G.Skill developed three Trident Z Neo memory kits for use with AMD's new platform.

If you're looking for high-frequency memory, G.Skill introduced a Trident Z Neo DDR4-4000 kit CL16-19-19-39 modules. If 32GB isn't enough RAM, G.Skill offers a 64GB option, but the extra capacity comes at the cost of latency. These larger modules are rated CL18-22-22-42.

If you're after extreme low-latency memory, G.Skill also offers a set of CL14-16-16-36 modules, but they aren't quite as fast. To get CL14, you'll have to settle for DDR4-3800. These kits come in a 2x16GB configuration. For tight timings and high capacity, the Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 kits offer CL14-15-15-35 timings with 16GBx2 or 16GBx4 options.

G.Skill said the new Trident Z Neo kits would be available worldwide at the end of the month.