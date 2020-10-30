NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
Far Cry 6 delayed to FY2022, won't release in February 2021 as planned

Ubisoft delays Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine outside of its FY2021 timeline due to COVID-19 development disruption.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Oct 30 2020 10:33 AM CDT   |   Updated Fri, Oct 30 2020 12:59 PM CDT
Ubisoft has delayed both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine to its FY2022 timeline, which lasts from April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022.

Far Cry 6 delayed to FY2022, won't release in February 2021 as planned 2 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Today Ubisoft confirmed two high-profile AAA games will skip its FY2021 slate: Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine have been backdated to an unspecified period. Both games were delayed due to coronavirus work-from-home measures that have disrupted development. Works are no longer making games in offices and must work remotely, which is tough to do for a global company like Ubisoft.

FY2021 was to be Ubisoft's most ambitious year for game releases, however the delays won't significantly impact expected yearly earnings. After the delays, Ubisoft now expects FY2021 net bookings to sit between 2.2 billion Euros (-6.8%) and 2.35 billion Euros (-11.3%). Operating income is expected to hit between 420 million Euros (+5%) and 520 million (-13.3%).

Far Cry 6 delayed to FY2022, won't release in February 2021 as planned 1 | TweakTown.com

Ubisoft still contends FY2021 will be the "most ambitious line up of the industry" with the following game releases:

Q3 (October - December 2020)

  • Watch Dogs Legion
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Just Dance 2021
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising

Q4 (January - March 31, 2021)

  • Prince of Persia remastered
  • Riders Republic

"Benefitting from this strong momentum and despite having moved Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine to 2021-22 to leverage their full potential in the context of production challenges caused by COVID-19, our new non-IFRS operating income targets for 2020-21 remain within the boundaries we set back in May,"Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet said.

"Being able to maximize the long term value of our IPs while at the same time maintaining solid financial targets highlights the increasing recurring nature of our revenues, the strength of our portfolio of franchises, confidence in our holiday season release slate and current supportive industry dynamics."

NEWS SOURCE:ubistatic19-a.akamaihd.net

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

