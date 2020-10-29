NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
HP Reverb G2 in full production, first units out to partners

HP signed off on the final production model of the Reverb G2 and the first shipment of headsets is already with reseller partners.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Thu, Oct 29 2020 3:26 PM CDT
Joanna Popper, HP's Global Head of Virtual Reality for Location Based Entertainment, revealed on Reddit that the Reverb G2 VR headset is now in full production. The company recently signed off on the final production design and the first units are already out the door to partner warehouses.

HP Reverb G2 in full production, first units out to partners 01 | TweakTown.com
The HP Reverb G2 is HP's latest entry in the consumer VR space. The headset features 2160x2160 per-eye resolution, inside out tracking provided by Microsoft's Windows Mixed Reality platform, and creature comforts pulled from Valve's Index headset, such as the lenses and the over-the-ear headphones.

HP previously announced that the Reverb G2 would begin shipping in November. Popper's announcement confirms that plan is in full motion, and it may even speed things up a little bit. Popper said that the first customers could expect to see their headsets in early to mid-November.

HP Reverb G2 in full production, first units out to partners 02 | TweakTown.com

It will take a while to fulfill the whole order book, though. HP said that the current backlog of pre-orders, which spans the globe with 27 countries accepting orders, would take all of November and part of December to fulfill. If you're interested in ordering a Reverb G2, you can still get in on the pre-order. If you order today, you may be cutting it close for pre-holiday delivery.

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

