NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket Q 8TB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD worth $2000!

Upgrade to PCIe 4.0 SSDs with up to 50% off on super-fast Sabrent SSDs

Sabrent's super-fast Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD is 38% off right now down from $319, to just $199.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Oct 29 2020 9:11 AM CDT   |   Updated Thu, Oct 29 2020 6:37 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sabrent is throwing a huge sale today on Amazon -- where you can get yourself a super-fast new NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD with some serious discount.

Upgrade to PCIe 4.0 SSDs with up to 50% off on super-fast Sabrent SSDs 1164 | TweakTown.com

Sabrent's kick ass 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 SSD is just $199, down from $319 -- a large 38% discount. You can read Jon's review on the Sabrent's Rocket NVMe 4.0 PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 SSD. In the review, Jon gushed on Sabrent's delicious Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 x4 M.2 SSD where he said: "Looking back at our benchmark results leads us to conclude that Sabrent is serving up Gen4 SSD goodness at the same level as the competition, but at a better price than we've seen so far".

He added: "The drive is a quality piece that looks as good as it performs. Even the packaging is of high quality. When you factor in the included copy of Acronis True Image, and five-year factory warranty, you have one of the best values in solid state storage".

You can buy the Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD here.

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$199.98
$199.98$199.98$199.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/29/2020 at 6:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.