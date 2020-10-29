Upgrade to PCIe 4.0 SSDs with up to 50% off on super-fast Sabrent SSDs

Sabrent's super-fast Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD is 38% off right now down from $319, to just $199.

Sabrent is throwing a huge sale today on Amazon -- where you can get yourself a super-fast new NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD with some serious discount.

Sabrent's kick ass 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 SSD is just $199, down from $319 -- a large 38% discount. You can read Jon's review on the Sabrent's Rocket NVMe 4.0 PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 SSD. In the review, Jon gushed on Sabrent's delicious Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 x4 M.2 SSD where he said: "Looking back at our benchmark results leads us to conclude that Sabrent is serving up Gen4 SSD goodness at the same level as the competition, but at a better price than we've seen so far".

He added: "The drive is a quality piece that looks as good as it performs. Even the packaging is of high quality. When you factor in the included copy of Acronis True Image, and five-year factory warranty, you have one of the best values in solid state storage".

You can buy the Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD here.