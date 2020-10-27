NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti teased again, would feature 12GB GDDR6X

NVIDIA's purported GeForce RTX 3080 Ti would be placed between the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards.

We've heard rumors of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti before, but it disappeared pretty quick -- but now a leaker it putting it back out into the world.

The purported GeForce RTX 3080 Ti would have 9984 CUDA cores, up from the 8704 CUDA cores on the GeForce RTX 3080, and less than the 10496 CUDA cores on the GeForce RTX 3090. The big difference here is the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti would have 12GB of GDDR6X on a wider 384-bit memory bus (compared to the 320-bit bus on the RTX 3080).

We've previously heard a new GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB was expected for December 2020, but then a few days ago those plans were reportedly canceled. Remember that AMD is right around the corner with Big Navi and the new RDNA 2-powered Radeon RX 6000 series being unveiled on October 28,.