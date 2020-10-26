PUBG will run at 60FPS on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X consoles

It was only last week that I reported the current-gen consoles would be receiving a new "Framerate Priority mode" that would usher in 60FPS for PS4 and Xbox One... but now next-gen consoles get some 60FPS lovin'.

The developer has been asked by console gamers about the new 60FPS mode for PUBG on next-gen consoles, with the developer explaining: "The Xbox Series X will leverage the Xbox One X game build. The game will run at 60 FPS by selecting the Framerate Priority option*. The Xbox Series S will leverage the Xbox One S game build, which runs at 30 FPS. We are working to provide an option to raise the framerate cap on Xbox One S and Xbox Series S consoles in the future".

They continued: "PlayStation 5 will leverage the PlayStation 4 Pro build. By selecting the Framerate Priority option*, the game will run up to 60 FPS. *Framerate Priority option releases on live servers for Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro with the October 9.1 Update".

