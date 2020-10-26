COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan X OC rocks LCD display

COLORFUL has just launched its custom iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan X OC graphics card, which rocks a glorious LCD display and unique style.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new iGame RTX 3090 Vulcan X OC graphics card is a hefty triple-slot, triple-fan beast that requires 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, and a full custom PCB with 14+8+4 power stage design. COLORFUL ramps things up with a TGP of 390W, which is 40W more than the GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition.

COLORFUL has a factory overclock up to 1785MHz, with a physical Turbo button on the back of the graphics card for some easy one-touch OC. We don't know what price to expect just yet with availability starting this week. I've got the COLORFUL iGame RTX 3080 Vulcan X OC graphics card up in the review table, and it's one of the most unique cards I've tested so far -- with the special star being that LCD display.