COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan X OC rocks LCD display

COLORFUL launches its new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan X OC graphics card, with a built-in LCD display and 24GB of GDDR6X.

Published Mon, Oct 26 2020 9:35 PM CDT
COLORFUL has just launched its custom iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan X OC graphics card, which rocks a glorious LCD display and unique style.

The new iGame RTX 3090 Vulcan X OC graphics card is a hefty triple-slot, triple-fan beast that requires 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, and a full custom PCB with 14+8+4 power stage design. COLORFUL ramps things up with a TGP of 390W, which is 40W more than the GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition.

COLORFUL has a factory overclock up to 1785MHz, with a physical Turbo button on the back of the graphics card for some easy one-touch OC. We don't know what price to expect just yet with availability starting this week. I've got the COLORFUL iGame RTX 3080 Vulcan X OC graphics card up in the review table, and it's one of the most unique cards I've tested so far -- with the special star being that LCD display.

