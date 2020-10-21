NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
Here's how to get a free copy of Halo 5 Guardians from Microsoft

Halo Infinite has been delayed, but you can still grab a free copy of Halo 5 Guardians on Xbox with a simple account sign up.

Published Wed, Oct 21 2020 12:25 PM CDT
Halo: Infinite won't release with the Xbox Series X, but you can still get some Halo action in with a free copy of Halo 5: Guardians.

As part of the recent Monster Energy x Halo promo, gamers can get a free digital copy of Halo 5 simply by signing up for a Monster account. Just go to this link, sign up, and verify your account over email. You'll get a code to redeem a free copy of Halo 5: Guardians for Xbox One on the Microsoft Store.

Now here's the kicker: The terms say a game disc is required to play the game...so it appears it's not a "free" copy after all.

"Terms: For use only with Xbox One systems. Game disc and up to 60 GB storage required. Additional storage, hardware, and Xbox Live® may be required for setup, some updates and features, including retention of some gameplay settings and information."

Also remember the Master Chief Collection is getting massively upgraded on Xbox Series X with full 4K 120FPS support in every game, including multiplayer and singleplayer.

Halo 5: Guardians

$12.88
$12.88$9.91$7.00
Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

