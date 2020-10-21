Here's how to get a free copy of Halo 5 Guardians from Microsoft

Halo Infinite has been delayed, but you can still grab a free copy of Halo 5 Guardians on Xbox with a simple account sign up.

Halo: Infinite won't release with the Xbox Series X, but you can still get some Halo action in with a free copy of Halo 5: Guardians.

As part of the recent Monster Energy x Halo promo, gamers can get a free digital copy of Halo 5 simply by signing up for a Monster account. Just go to this link, sign up, and verify your account over email. You'll get a code to redeem a free copy of Halo 5: Guardians for Xbox One on the Microsoft Store.

Now here's the kicker: The terms say a game disc is required to play the game...so it appears it's not a "free" copy after all.

"Terms: For use only with Xbox One systems. Game disc and up to 60 GB storage required. Additional storage, hardware, and Xbox Live® may be required for setup, some updates and features, including retention of some gameplay settings and information."

Also remember the Master Chief Collection is getting massively upgraded on Xbox Series X with full 4K 120FPS support in every game, including multiplayer and singleplayer.