NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
GIVEAWAY: Gaming peripherals upgrade thanks to Corsair worth $280

Xbox Series X will revolutionize legacy Halo games with 120FPS support

All Halo games in the Master Chief Collection will hit PC-level performance on Xbox Series X with options up to 4K 120FPS.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Oct 20 2020 2:36 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Halo Reach, Halo, Halo 2 Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4 will all run at high-end optimized performance on Xbox Series X, with options up to 4K 120FPS in every game.

Xbox Series X will revolutionize legacy Halo games with 120FPS support 534 | TweakTown.com

Today 343 Industries finally confirmed the Master Chief Collection will be significantly optimized on the Series X/S consoles. The massively ambitious Halo: Infinite may be delayed to 2021, but the Series X will basically open up a new dimension of play with classic Halo games running at an ultra-responsive 120FPS at up to 3840 x 2160 resolution. You'll need a TV that supports HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz to take advantage of this feature, though.

No exact details on performance were revealed--i.e. GPU equivalency like The Coalition's Gears 5 that ran at RTX 2080 levels of perf at High settings--but 343i confirms 120FPS will be available in both multiplayer and campaign. The optimizations will of course be free for anyone who already owns a copy of MCC on Xbox One.

The 120FPS updates will release on November 17 on both Game Pass and retail/digital versions of the Master Chief Collection.

Buy at Amazon

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.99
$26.18$30.54$24.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/20/2020 at 2:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.