Quest 2 is very good for developers, sales through the roof

Quest 2 is selling well and its driving software sales along with it. VR developers reported huge sales gains following the launch.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Mon, Oct 19 2020 11:53 PM CDT
Facebook's new Oculus Quest 2 must be selling like crazy because VR developers are reporting massive gains in daily sales. It's not just SideQuest reaping the benefits of a bigger audience.

Quest 2 hit the market on October 13, and developers immediately noticed significant increases in their sales numbers. Many games are seeing 2x to 10x the sales they were getting before the new headset shipped. And free games are seeing record numbers of concurrent players.

Rec Room's developers said that they say 2.5x the number of players on Quest 2's launch compared to Quest's launch last year. And it took only a few hours for the number of Quest 2 Rec Room players to exceed the number of Quest Rec Room players.

Nathan Rowe, Founder of SculptrVR, noted that his company saw 4x the sales last Tuesday as it did the Tuesday before, but he's hopeful for a higher jump once people finish "fighting Darth Vader and murdering a few zombies."

Fast Travel Games, which made Apex Construct and The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, said that it sold 800% more units on Quest 2 launch day than it did the day before.

Cloudhead Games, creator of the smash-hit Pistol Whip, and Aldin Dynamics, the studio behind Waltz of the Wizard, are some of the more prominent winners of the Quest 2 launch. Both developers reported a 10x increase in sales last Tuesday. VRWorkout, also reported 10x growth, going from 100 weekly downloads to 1000 weekly download.

Some developers shied away from sharing multiples but opted to share graphs that demonstrate their sales growth. Dreadhalls, Gravity Labs, Hand Physics Lab, and CubismVR have experienced significant boosts in unit sales in the days following Quests 2's release.

Quest 2 is very good for developers, sales through the roof 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

