Yardian Pro Smart Sprinkler Controller: green thumbs go tech thumbs

Yardian Pro smart sprinkler controller provides you with controlling your irrigation system in a simple way, for under $200.

Sponsored Content
Published Thu, Oct 15 2020 4:52 AM CDT
Aeon Matrix has recently launched its new Yardian Pro, the latest in its smart sprinkler range that lets you take full control of your backyard. Aeon Matrix is continuing to deliver on its mission of bringing smart technology to improve the quality of life and world sustainability with its new Yardian Pro.

Yardian Pro Smart Sprinkler Controller: green thumbs go tech thumbs 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new Yardian Pro has improved Wi-Fi that will provide much-improved signal coverage, and if the newly-boosted Wi-Fi coverage isn't up to your standards, Aeon Matrix have added an RJ45 ethernet port to the new Yardian Pro smart sprinkler system.

The company has added in some control buttons that let you control your Yardian Pro smart sprinkler system, providing users with the choice of up to 12 minutes watering duration.

Yardian Pro Smart Sprinkler Controller: green thumbs go tech thumbs 02 | TweakTown.comYardian Pro Smart Sprinkler Controller: green thumbs go tech thumbs 03 | TweakTown.com

On top of the better Wi-Fi, RJ45 port, and new control buttons we also have a USB port for what Aeon Matrix promises for future accessories. There's a full-range power supply for all power sources, with the company using a Level VI power efficiency without a huge, and heavy transformer.

We live in a smart world, so Aeon Matrix has double-downed on its Yardian Pro smart sprinkler with support for Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant -- so no matter what kind of smart home you have, you'll be able to tweak your green thumbs away.

You can read all about the Yardian Pro here.

Yardian Pro Smart Sprinkler Controller: green thumbs go tech thumbs 04 | TweakTown.com

Where to Buy

Buy at Amazon

Aeon Matrix Yardian Pro Smart Sprinkler Controller with Instant Button

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$149.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/15/2020 at 4:52 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

