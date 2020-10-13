NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
GIVEAWAY: Get in the game with XPG - keyboard, headset and mouse pad

15 years later, Microsoft is still supporting Xbox 360 in a big way

Even with the new Xbox Series X/Series S consoles on the way, Microsoft is still supporting Xbox 360 with user-friendly updates.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Oct 13 2020 2:31 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Thanks to Microsoft's expansive backwards compatibility initiative, the Xbox 360 remains an important part of next-gen.

15 years later, Microsoft is still supporting Xbox 360 in a big way 35 | TweakTown.com

By embracing the past, Microsoft has forged a bright future for Xbox. The Series X/Series S next-gen duo has the widest games catalog because it plays for generations of Xbox games: original Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and next-gen exclusives. I've often said this is the most important feature for next-gen.

Even 15 years later during a time that sees the most powerful, synergized, and advanced consoles ever made, Microsoft still isn't ready to leave the Xbox 360 behind. One of the most important features has been unlocked on the Xbox 360: game save preservation and easy migration.

Microsoft announced that Xbox LIVE Gold is no longer required to upload saves to the cloud on Xbox 360, offering quick, easy, and seamless game save transfers across each console generation. This is a great move for Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Series X/S owners.

Also remember the Series X/S can massively upgrade performance in current-gen and last-gen games. Fallout 4, for example, enjoys double FPS to 60FPS on Series X/S, and other games will get significant resolution boosts to native 4K complete with HDR and improved texture filtering.

For those of you still enjoying Xbox 360, cloud saves will soon be free to all Xbox 360 users, making transferring your favorite games to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S even easier.

Preserving the games of our past is fundamental to our DNA at Xbox and our continued promise to you. Backward compatibility lets you experience your cherished gaming memories again and in new ways. Your favorite games retain everything the original developer intended, while experiencing enhancements and exciting new features. There's no need to look back, because your games are ready to move forward with you to the next generation of Xbox.

Buy at Amazon

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$30.54
$28.40$18.99$18.26
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/13/2020 at 2:04 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.xbox.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.