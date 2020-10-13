Xbox Series X/S can double frame rates in backward compatible games
Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X and Series S duo can double frame rates in select games optimized for the new hardware.
Backwards compatible games get significant boosts on the new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, opening up a new dimension of play on yesteryear games.
Today Microsoft confirmed the Series X/S next-gen duo can double frame rates in select backwards compatible games. Optimized titles like Fallout 4 get boosted from 30FPS to 60FPS on the new hardware thanks to advanced new BC techniques and higher-end CPU, GPU, RAM, and SSD components. Microsoft is careful to say not every game will get the 60FPS bump though.
This is a huge milestone that effectively changes how games can play. Titles originally restricted to just 30FPS on the weaker, Jaguar-powered Xbox One are now unshackled to mirror PC-esque performance on the new consoles. The jump to 60FPS is a big leap for specific games, especially games with shooting mechanics like Fallout 4. There's still a lot we don't know about this mode--like resolution targets, or what games support it--and like anything else with next-gen, there's lots of variability here.
These games seem to be optimized for the hardware via updates and developer-specific patches. The double FPS jump may not be a native boost solution.
Other Xbox Series X/Series S backwards compatible optimizations include:
- Native resolution jumps to 4K
- Auto HDR
- Faster load times
- 16x antistropic filtering for improved textures
Higher, steadier framerates make games feel smoother, resulting in more immersive gameplay. Many improvements are the result of the custom designed processor that allows compatible games to play and leverage the increased CPU, GPU and memory from the new consoles. In addition however, the backward compatibility team has developed new methods for effectively doubling the framerate on select titles. While not applicable for many titles due to the game's original physics or animations, these new techniques the team has developed can push game engines to render more quickly for a buttery smooth experience beyond what the original game might have delivered due to the capabilities of the hardware. Fallout 4 framerate, shown below, is effectively doubled from 30fps to 60fps on Xbox Series S, delivering a new way to preserve and enjoy this legendary title.
