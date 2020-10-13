Xbox Series X/S can double frame rates in backward compatible games

Backwards compatible games get significant boosts on the new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, opening up a new dimension of play on yesteryear games.

Today Microsoft confirmed the Series X/S next-gen duo can double frame rates in select backwards compatible games. Optimized titles like Fallout 4 get boosted from 30FPS to 60FPS on the new hardware thanks to advanced new BC techniques and higher-end CPU, GPU, RAM, and SSD components. Microsoft is careful to say not every game will get the 60FPS bump though.

This is a huge milestone that effectively changes how games can play. Titles originally restricted to just 30FPS on the weaker, Jaguar-powered Xbox One are now unshackled to mirror PC-esque performance on the new consoles. The jump to 60FPS is a big leap for specific games, especially games with shooting mechanics like Fallout 4. There's still a lot we don't know about this mode--like resolution targets, or what games support it--and like anything else with next-gen, there's lots of variability here.

These games seem to be optimized for the hardware via updates and developer-specific patches. The double FPS jump may not be a native boost solution.

Other Xbox Series X/Series S backwards compatible optimizations include:

Native resolution jumps to 4K

Auto HDR

Faster load times

16x antistropic filtering for improved textures