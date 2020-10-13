Intel Core i3-10100F: new quad-core CPU at up to 4.3GHz for under $100

Intel Core i3-10100F drops its integrated graphics, but will see a drop to less than $100 at retail -- offering 4 cores, 8 threads.

AMD's new Zen 3 architecture is going to bring the pain against Intel at all levels, with the new Ryzen 5 5600 rumored to arrive in early 2021 for $220 -- but Intel has just launched a new Core i3-10100F ahead of the Zen 3 dominance.

Intel's new Core i3-10100F processor is part of the growing 10100 series, joining the Core i3-10100, i3-10100T, i3-10100E, and i3-10100TE. The new Intel Core i3-10100F processor is nearly identical to the other 10100 series processors, except that it drops its integrated graphics making it a decent chunk cheaper.

We're looking at Intel's new Core i3-10100F being under $100, battling it out with the AMD Ryzen 3 3300X processor which is also a 4-core, 8-thread CPU. Intel cranks up the CPU boost up to 4.3GHz on the Core i3-10100F, too.

AMD has its Ryzen 3 3300X that offers more L3 cache (16MB vs 10MB), and a 200MHz higher base clock -- although it costs $120.