Watch Dogs Legion requires RTX 3080 for 4K Ultra with ray-tracing on

Thanks to DLSS, Watch Dogs Legion can run at 4K Ultra with ray traced visuals...but it requires some hefty GPU horsepower.

Today Ubisoft revealed a revised PC spec sheet for Watch Dogs Legion outlining what kinds of hardware you'll need for ray traced gameplay. The game has three varying ray-tracing perf targets: 1080p, 1440p, and 4K, the latter of which requires an RTX 3080 (which is actually capable of hitting 30-60FPS at 4K Ultra with RT), and Intel Core i9-9900k/AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 65GB of install space (20GB of which is from a 4K texture pack).

The 1080p and 1440p spec requirements are reasonable, and you can skate by with some serious older hardware at 1080p with Low settings, including an NVIDIA GTX 970, 4GB of RAM, and in Intel Core i5-4460 CPU.

Watch Dogs Legion releases on October 29 on PS4, PC, and Xbox. Check below for more info on the specs:

Ray Tracing Enabled

Minimum System Requirements - 1920x1080, High preset, Ray Tracing Medium, DLSS Quality, DX12 only

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 2.8 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 2600 3.4 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

Video memory: 6GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard Disk Space: (45GB)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)

Recommended System Requirements - 2560x1440 (1440p), Very High preset, Ray Tracing High, DLSS Quality, DX12 only

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 3.0 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Video memory: 8GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard Disk Space: (45GB)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)

Ultra-System Requirement - 3840x2160 (4K), Ultra preset, Ray Tracing Ultra, DLSS Performance, DX12 only

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K 3.6 GHz, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Video memory: 10GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard Disk Space: 45GB (+20GB HD Texture Pack)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)

Ray Tracing Disabled

Minimum System Requirements for 1920x1080, Low Preset, DX12

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1400 3.2 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970/GeForce GTX 1650

Video memory: 4GB

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard Disk Space: (45GB)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)

Recommended System Requirements for 1920x1080, High Preset, DX12

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060/GeForce GTX 1660 Super

Video memory: 6GB

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard Disk Space: (45GB)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)

Recommended System Requirements for 2560x1440, High Preset, DX12

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 3.0 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super

Video memory: 8GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard Disk Space: (45GB)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)

Ultra-System Requirement - 3840x2160 (4K), Ultra Preset DX12