Final Fantasy XVI's main development is done, 2021 release incoming?

Final Fantasy XVI's core development and production has been completed, and now Square Enix is ramping up its dev teams to create awe-inspiring large-scale battle sequences for the next-gen RPG.

Final Fantasy XVI has been in development for years now and is currently in advanced stages of progress, a new recruitment page confirms. "Basic development and scenario production have already been completed, and we are continuing to create large-scale resources and build boss battles while expanding various development tools," the page says.

Even with this headway, Square Enix is still far from finished with Final Fantasy XVI. The project requires tons of optimizations for next-gen hardware and the team is currently working on cutscenes and ways to push the new Zen 2 CPU and Navi GPU tech with expansive resources, huge boss battles, and dynamic wide-scale war sequences.

It's possible Square Enix could have something as soon as 2021 on PS5, or possibly 2022. The company is also developing Final Fantasy VII Remake part 2 so we should expect the games to release 1-2 years apart from each other.

Here's what Yoshi-P, FFXVI's director, had to say about the project.

"The exclusive footage, comprised of both battles and cutscenes running in real-time, represents but a fraction of what our team has accomplished since the start of development on this, an all-new Final Fantasy game," Yoshi-P said.

"In that span, the team's size has grown from a handful of core members to a full-fledged unit that continues to polish and build upon what they have created so far, all to provide players an experience unmatched in terms of story and gameplay."

Here's the full recruitment listing: