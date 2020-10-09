NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

PS5 backward compatibility: These PS4 games aren't playable on PS5

Not every PlayStation 4 game is playable on Sony's next-gen PS5, but you really won't miss these non-compatible games one bit.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Oct 9 2020 1:03 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

PS5's backward compatibility is staggering and the console will play nearly every PS4 game except a handful of lesser-known titles.

PS5 backward compatibility: These PS4 games aren't playable on PS5 9 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Sony has finally revealed the PS5's backwards compatibility list and confirmed which PS4 games are playable on the console. Actually that's not quite right--the list of backwards compatible PS4 games is so big that Sony instead confirmed which games aren't playable. The list non-playable PS4 is tiny and only includes 10 games. They're not notable and you won't miss them.

The following PS4 games aren't playable on the PS5:

  1. DWVR
  2. Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One
  3. TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2
  4. Just Deal With It!
  5. Shadow Complex Remastered
  6. Robinson: The Journey
  7. We Sing
  8. Hitman Go: Definitive Edition
  9. Shadwen
  10. Joe's Diner
PS5 backward compatibility: These PS4 games aren't playable on PS5 59 | TweakTown.com

Sony recently confirmed the PS5 will play thousands of PS4 games when it launches on November 12, but the support article warns that some titles will have unexpected issues and glitches. Sony also says PS4 games may need to get updated to run on the PS5, which makes sense considering the PS5's built-in boost mode is so powerful that most games simply can't handle it and have to be optimized for the system.

The size of these updates remains unknown, and the PS5's OS will also get regular updates streamline backwards compatibility.

The PS5 will natively boost performance of games installed on the console's built-in PCIe 4.0 SSD, leading to faster load times and other optimizations where applicable.

The PS5 won't play legacy PS1, PS2, or PS3 game discs and is only compatible with PS4 titles.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/9/2020 at 1:03 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:support.playstation.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.