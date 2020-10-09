PS5 backward compatibility: These PS4 games aren't playable on PS5

Not every PlayStation 4 game is playable on Sony's next-gen PS5, but you really won't miss these non-compatible games one bit.

PS5's backward compatibility is staggering and the console will play nearly every PS4 game except a handful of lesser-known titles.

Sony has finally revealed the PS5's backwards compatibility list and confirmed which PS4 games are playable on the console. Actually that's not quite right--the list of backwards compatible PS4 games is so big that Sony instead confirmed which games aren't playable. The list non-playable PS4 is tiny and only includes 10 games. They're not notable and you won't miss them.

The following PS4 games aren't playable on the PS5:

DWVR Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2 Just Deal With It! Shadow Complex Remastered Robinson: The Journey We Sing Hitman Go: Definitive Edition Shadwen Joe's Diner

Sony recently confirmed the PS5 will play thousands of PS4 games when it launches on November 12, but the support article warns that some titles will have unexpected issues and glitches. Sony also says PS4 games may need to get updated to run on the PS5, which makes sense considering the PS5's built-in boost mode is so powerful that most games simply can't handle it and have to be optimized for the system.

The size of these updates remains unknown, and the PS5's OS will also get regular updates streamline backwards compatibility.

The PS5 will natively boost performance of games installed on the console's built-in PCIe 4.0 SSD, leading to faster load times and other optimizations where applicable.

The PS5 won't play legacy PS1, PS2, or PS3 game discs and is only compatible with PS4 titles.