Here's the latest list of 120 FPS games on Xbox Series X, Series S
Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S support 120 FPS gaming, here's a list of those 120 FPS ready games.
Published Fri, Oct 9 2020 7:31 PM CDT
Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X consoles are right around the corner, if you can believe it -- it kinda doesn't feel real yet -- but now we have a better list of 120 FPS-capable games on the new consoles.
The folks over at Windows Central have a full list of 120 FPS-supported games on the next-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games, including the new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- as well as the if-it-eventually-releases Halo: Infinite. Here's the list of 120 FPS-capable Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Dirt 5
- ExoMecha
- Gears 5
- Halo Infinite
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Orphan of the Machine
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Second Extinction
