Here's the latest list of 120 FPS games on Xbox Series X, Series S

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X consoles are right around the corner, if you can believe it -- it kinda doesn't feel real yet -- but now we have a better list of 120 FPS-capable games on the new consoles.

The folks over at Windows Central have a full list of 120 FPS-supported games on the next-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games, including the new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- as well as the if-it-eventually-releases Halo: Infinite. Here's the list of 120 FPS-capable Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games: