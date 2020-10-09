NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Here's the latest list of 120 FPS games on Xbox Series X, Series S

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S support 120 FPS gaming, here's a list of those 120 FPS ready games.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Oct 9 2020 7:31 PM CDT
Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X consoles are right around the corner, if you can believe it -- it kinda doesn't feel real yet -- but now we have a better list of 120 FPS-capable games on the new consoles.

The folks over at Windows Central have a full list of 120 FPS-supported games on the next-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games, including the new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- as well as the if-it-eventually-releases Halo: Infinite. Here's the list of 120 FPS-capable Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games:

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
  • Dirt 5
  • ExoMecha
  • Gears 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Orphan of the Machine
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Second Extinction
NEWS SOURCE:windowscentral.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

