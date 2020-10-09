GIGABYTE reveals high-end custom AORUS RTX 3080, RTX 3090 cards

GIGABYTE has just unveiled four new custom graphics cards, with two new AORUS EXTREME and two new AORUS MASTER graphics cards in both the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090.

First up we have the new AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME 24G and AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 MASTER 24G, if you want the very best -- while mainstream 4K gamers will want to check out the new AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME 10G, and AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER 10G.

GIGABYTE receives some of the best-binned Ampere GPUs for its new AORUS graphics cards through its GIGABYTE GPU Gauntlet sorting technology -- while the cards are cooled with MAX-Covered Cooling technology. We also have a wicked embedded LCD monitor, which can display the status of the card, GIFs, text, and pictures.

Here we have the AORUS GeForce RTX 3090/3080 XTREME graphics card, with both cards (and the MASTER cards) have 2 x 115mm and 1 x 100mm unique blade stack fans with wind claw design and alternate spinning.

The new LCD monitor can be set on many different modes: enthusiastic mode, text mode, image mode and GIF modes. You can edit all of this yourself by tweaking the LCD in software, while you can use RGB Fusion 2.0 to tweak the RGB lighting effects on the card as well as the LCD monitor.

The new AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME and AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER graphics cards require 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, while the AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME and AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER graphics cards requires 2 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

GIGABYTE gives you a huge 6 x display outputs on their new AORUS EXTREME and MASTER graphics cards, with 3 x DP 1.4 and 3 x HDMI 2.1 ports which is awesome to see.

As for GPU clocks, we're looking at up to 1785MHz on the AORUS RTX 3090 XTREME, while the GPU boost clock on the AORUS RTX 3080 EXTREME is up to 1905MHz while the AORUS RTX 3080 MASTER is at up to 1845MHz.