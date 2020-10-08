NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Alienware 38: UltraWide 38-inch 3840 x 1600 at 144Hz monitor for $1900

Alienware's new AW3821DW is a new 38-inch UltraWide gaming beast with a larger native 3840 x 1600 resolution and 144Hz refresh.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Oct 8 2020 10:37 PM CDT
Alienware unveiled some new gaming displays today, with the large flagship new UltraWide monitor in the Alienware 38 Gaming Monitor. Check it out:

Alienware 38: UltraWide 38-inch 3840 x 1600 at 144Hz monitor for 00 07 | TweakTown.com
We have a huge 37.5-inch Fast IPS Nano Color panel with a native resolution of 3840 x 1600 and super-smooth refresh rate of 144Hz. Alienware ticks enough boxes for NVIDIA to give it the NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate stamp of approval, with this monitor being perfect to get coupled with the new GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card.

Alienware uses its unique "Legend" design aesthetic here with the Alienware 38 Gaming Monitor, with customizable lighting that can be tweaked by the user -- or it can be tweaked to react to in-game events. There's also an ambient light sensor that will adjust screen brightness automatically depending on the lighting in your room.

Alienware 38: UltraWide 38-inch 3840 x 1600 at 144Hz monitor for $1900 03 | TweakTown.com

"Sometimes bigger really is better. This large 37.5" fast IPS curved gaming monitor is designed to draw you into the game. The new Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor offers an immersive and lightning-fast gaming experience like no other. Alienware has truly pulled out all the stops to deliver this best-in-class gaming monitor with WQHD+ resolution, NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE certification and VESA DisplayHDR 600".

Alienware 38: UltraWide 38-inch 3840 x 1600 at 144Hz monitor for $1900 08 | TweakTown.com

The new Alienware 38 Gaming Monitor will launch in the US, EMEA and APJ regions in November for $1900 -- while it will be available in October later this month.

