Phil Spencer: We're years away from 8K being a console gaming standard

The Xbox Series X can output display signals at 8K resolution, but don't expect console games to run at native 8K for a long time.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Oct 6 2020 5:31 PM CDT
Microsoft's Phil Spencer delivers a grounded message about 8K gaming on the Series X, saying that it won't be a standard for console games for quite some time.

Phil Spencer: We're years away from 8K being a console gaming standard
8K gaming takes and absolutely ridiculous amount of power. Technically it's possible, and our massive NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 review shows just how demanding gaming actually is--it chews through VRAM and processing power like it's nothing. The world's most powerful dedicated GPU can belt out 8K games at playable FPS, but shines with DLSS on.

The Series X's 12TFLOP GPU is powerful, but it doesn't come close to the RTX 3090. There's very little hope in 8K gaming being feasible on the console; if anything, expect to watch films at 8K resolution. In-game frame rates on 8K displays might dip tremendously and be complemented by big resolution upscaling to match. Thankfully, Microsoft knows 8K is a long ways away for consoles, and Phil Spencer tells consumers and gamers not to expect anything crazy from the next-gen Xbox on 8K TVs.

In fact, Spencer thinks higher refresh rates is a more noticable enhancement and improvement.

"I think 8K is aspirational technology. The display capabilities of devices are not really there yet. I think we're years away from 8K being-if it ever is-standard in video games," Spencer told Wired.

The Xbox Series X releases November 10, 2020 for $499. Check below for a complete side-by-side of the 9th console generation:

Phil Spencer: We're years away from 8K being a console gaming standard
NEWS SOURCE:wired.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

