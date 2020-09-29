NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

NVIDIA's new drivers enable 8K DLSS for GeForce RTX 30 series owners

The new GeForce 465.55 WHQL drivers add 8K DLSS ultra performance mode for Control, Death Stranding -- enabling 8K 60FPS gaming.

Published Tue, Sep 29 2020 2:20 AM CDT
NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready drivers are here, introducing Reflex support into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its battle royale mode Warzone, but we also have 8K DLSS ultra performance mode included.

The new drivers pack DLSS 8K ultra performance mode in particular games, including Control and Death Stranding -- which are both out now, as well as Minecraft and then Watch Dogs: Legion when it comes out, and others are they drop later this year and into 2021.

In games like Control, Death Stranding and Wolfenstein: Youngblood you'll see an option for DLSS "ultra performance" mode that is next to Quality, Balanced, and Performance. In this mode the rendering resolution is knocked down to 1440p while the AI-powered super resolution upscaling throws it up to 8K (7680 x 4320).

I actually ran these games across my GeForce RTX 3090 FE and MSI RTX 3090 GAMING X TRIO reviews, which you can check out below.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

