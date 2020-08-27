Black Ops Cold War on PC is developed by four studios

Treyarch and Raven are handling the console version of Black Ops Cold War, and four studios are working on the PC version.

Activision promises Black Ops Cold War will be fully optimized for PC on Battle.net, but Treyarch and Raven aren't developing the PC version.

The latest Black Ops Cold War press release revealed an interesting tidbit: The PC flavor is being developed by a quadraplex of studios including Beenox, Sledgehammer Games, High Moon Studios and Activision Shanghai.

Beenox, who has extended experience working on Call of Duty ports, is handling principal development of the PC version and the other studios, including the once-mighty Sledgehammer, are offering a helping hand. This somewhat contrasts with previous reports that indicated Sledgehammer, Treyarch, and Raven would all be working together on the same version of the game.

"Black Ops Cold War for the PC delivers a fully optimized experience, developed by Beenox, exclusively for Battle.net, Blizzard Entertainment's online gaming service. The title includes additional development support from High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai and Sledgehammer Games," the press release reads.

Treyarch and Raven Software are handling principal development of the game, however. Treyarch is working on multiplayer and Raven is working on the deep, multi-faceted prequel campaign that spans the multi-decade Cold War from 1968 to 1981.

Black Ops Cold War has a somewhat confusing console release.

There's a $59.99 base version of the game that only includes the PS4 or Xbox One version.

Then there's a $69.99 cross-gen bundle that includes the current-gen and PS5, Xbox One X upgrade. This upgrade is only available to Xbox owners who buy the digital version. Physical disc versions of Black Ops Cold War can't be upgraded.

Activision is charging $69.99 for the next-gen version, and this should have a ripple-down effect on the industry that sees the new price tag standardized.

Black Ops Cold War is out November 13, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X at a later date.