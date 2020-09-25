NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

HoloLens 2 gets automatic eye-calibration in latest Insider Preview

Microsoft's HoloLens 2 mixed reality headset is getting automatic eye-calibration. It' already enabled in the Insider Preview.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Fri, Sep 25 2020 9:06 PM CDT
The latest version of Microsoft's Insider Preview for HoloLens enables a feature that makes sharing HoloLens 2 much simpler. The headset can now calibrate your eye position automatically and in the background.

HoloLens 2 gets automatic eye-calibration in latest Insider Preview

HoloLens 2 produces impressive holographic images that allow you to compute in 3D space, but the magic only works when you calibrate the headset for your specific eye position. The existing method for calibration requires going through a manual process that takes many steps and a few minutes. It's not exactly easy to share the headset with other users.

The latest Insider Preview for HoloLens adds a new feature for HoloLens 2 called Auto Eye Position (AEP), which eliminates the friction that comes with sharing a HoloLens 2 headset. With AEP enabled, users no longer go through a manual calibration process. When you put the headset on and begin to use it, AEP works in the background to automatically align the holographic output with your eye position.

Microsoft said that AEP works with users who have never run through the manual calibration, but the settings are not persistent. If you have a manual calibration profile, AEP will automatically set your profile within 20 to 60 seconds of putting the headset on. Auto calibration will be helpful for demonstrations and one-off uses, but to get the most accurate tracking Microsoft recommends running the full calibration process.

NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, docs.microsoft.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

