Xbox Game Studios conquers market with 23 first-party dev teams

After acquiring Bethesda for $7.5 billion, Microsoft now has 23 development teams working on a fusillade of Game Pass content.

Published Tue, Sep 22 2020 10:31 AM CDT
Microsoft isn't playing by Sony's rules any more, and plans to conquer gaming by saturating the market with content. Now its 23 dev teams are ramping up projects to populate its console, PC, and service offerings.

Today Microsoft made a big move against its competitors. It bought Bethesda for $7.5 billion, acquiring titanic IPs like Fallout, Doom, and Elder Scrolls as well as studios like Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, Arkane, and more. This follows two years' worth of acquisitions for its Xbox Game Studios banner, which now sits at 23 studios compared to Sony's 15.

The idea here is Microsoft is buying up studios to add value to its cross-platform Game Pass service. The subscription is now so powerful it's defining the Xbox brand and has convinced Microsoft to pay triple for Bethesda than it did for Minecraft back in 2014. At the time of writing, Xbox Game Pass has more than 15 million paid active subscriptions, and grew nearly 5 million subscribers since April 2020.

To illustrate just how big Xbox Game Studios has become, we made a handy list detailing the full Xbox Game Studios roster and what projects they're working on.

  1. Turn10
  2. RARE
  3. 343 Industries
  4. The Coalition
  5. Mojang
  6. The Initiative
  7. Ninja Theory
  8. Undead Labs
  9. Compulsion Games
  10. Playground Games
  11. inXile Entertainment
  12. Obsidian Entertainment
  13. World's Edge
  14. Double Fine Productions
  15. Bethesda Game Studios
  16. ZeniMax Online Studios
  17. Bethesda Softworks
  18. id Software
  19. Arkane Studios
  20. MachineGames
  21. Tango Gameworks
  22. Roundhouse Studios
  23. Alpha Dog
