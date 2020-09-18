NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

NVIDIA's new GeForce Experience update has awesome Performance Overlay

NVIDIA's new GeForce Experience update packs a super-useful in-game performance and latency overlay, you can download it now!

Published Fri, Sep 18 2020 8:45 AM CDT
NVIDIA has just launched its new GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards, and with it we have some new GeForce 456.38 WHQL drivers right here.

It's not just the new drivers that you should be interested in, but the latest GeForce Experience update and its 'experimental features' tick box needing to be clicked. Once you've done that, restarted GeForce Experience -- you'll then be greeted with the option for the new in-game performance overlay.

Once you've done that, simply press Alt+Z and you'll have the Share overlay show up. Inside of that, you'll notice a Performance button in the top right -- click that and you'll be greeted with the Performance Monitoring tab.

It's here that you'll be able to choose between the Basic and Advanced Performance Overlay, where you can also do some automatic tuning of your graphics card -- and manual adjustment at the bottom. It's actually pretty nifty if you want to keep a close eye on your graphics card.

Grab the new GeForce 456.38 WHQL drivers here, while inside of that you can choose to install GeForce Experience -- and then once it's installed, it's experimental feature function.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

