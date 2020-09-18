Sony's new PlayStation 5 games cost up to $69.99

Sony's new first-party PlayStation 5 games will cost up to $69.99, but not every game will be that much.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Sony recently confirmed the PS5's next-gen games lineup and price, which is varied in selection, length, and MSRP. Games like Demon's Souls will cost $69.99, but others like Spider-Man Miles Morales, which is a shorter spin-off experience, will only cost $49.99. Sony is clearly positioning its top-tier longform PS5 exclusives at a premium $69.99 price tag. Expect bigger games like Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet and Clank A Rift Apart to likewise sell for this price.

This new $69.99 price seems to be the standard for AAA games going forward. Big publishers like Activision and 2K Games are charging $69.99 for frontline games like NBA 2K21 and Black Ops Cold War. Other developers like Ubisoft, EA, CD Projekt RED and SEGA are offering free next-gen upgrades for anyone who buys PS4 and Xbox One versions of their games. Sony is doing this too, and confirms anyone who buys Spider-Man Miles Morales on PS4 will get a free upgrade to PS5.

This stipulation says "PS5 launch games," though, and Sony may not include other cross-gen games in this promotion. Activision is likewise charging money for cross-gen upgrades; if you buy Black Ops on PS4, you have to pay $10 to unlock the PS5 version.

It's all very confusing but we're working on a gigantic chart to help clear things up. It's growing by the day now and will soon be too big to fit in an article...but we've included it at the bottom anyway.

Check below for a full list of known PlayStation 5 launch games as well as prices, and a list of next-gen optimizations/games at the bottom.

PlayStation 5 launch games