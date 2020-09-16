NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

THQ Nordic is now one of the most diversified companies in gaming

THQ Nordic expands diversification into VR with new Vertigo Games acquisition making it one of the most balanced games companies.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Sep 16 2020 1:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Embracer's wide-reaching focus now includes the full spectrum of entertainment film, TV, console games, PC games, mobile games, and virtual reality.

THQ Nordic is now one of the most diversified companies in gaming 4354 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

With its recent acquisition of Vertigo Games, the Embracer Group (formerly THQ Nordic) pushes into VR and solidifies its diversified approach to gaming. Embracer bought VR games publisher Vertigo Games for 50 million Euros, with a 40 million Euro upfront cash payment and 10 million Euros in B stock. Vertigo can also earn up to 65 million Euros in bonuses across a 10-year period.

This acquisition represents tremendous potential for Embracer, and exposes their forward-thinking approach. VR is still a fledgling platform, however it was Embracer's missing puzzle piece. Vertigo Games is known for VR games like A Fisherman's Tale, After the Fall, Arizona Sunshine, and Skyworld. The company employs 50 people in the Netherlands, and 37 of them are developers.

This follows other strategic acquisitions like mobile expert DECA Games, and TV studio Solas Media. It's clear Embracer is trying to cover all the bases.

THQ Nordic is now one of the most diversified companies in gaming 2 | TweakTown.com

Vertigo's buyout comes after Embracer's record Q2 performance of $172 million, and raises its IP count to beyond the 190 properties it owned as of Q3'20.

Embracer confirms that Vertigo Games will be nestled under its Koch Media branch, the parent company of the Deep Silver label. Here's a breakdown of Embracer's current business structure:

THQ Nordic is now one of the most diversified companies in gaming 32 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$23.99
$23.99$28.99$28.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/16/2020 at 1:32 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:embracer.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.