NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

NVIDIA teases that your next CPU upgrade might be from... NVIDIA!

AMD came in like a wrecking ball with Ryzen, smashing Intel and its Core CPUs -- but now NVIDIA is going to be building CPUs, too.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 15 2020 9:56 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA opened up a can of whoop ass over a decade ago, and it looks like that can of whoop ass just got much, much bigger.

NVIDIA teases that your next CPU upgrade might be from... NVIDIA! 09 | TweakTown.com

The company acquired Arm just a couple of days ago in a record-breaking $40 billion deal, with NVIDIA's latest acquisition opening up some serious doors for the company. It now owns a world-class networking arm, world-class CPU arm, world-class GPU arm... so what next?

In an interview with Timothy Prickett Morgan of The Next Platform, NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang was asked: "Will you actually take an implementation of something like Neoverse first and make an Nvidia-branded CPU to drive it into the data center? Will you actually make the reference chip for those who just want it and actually help them run it?"

Huang replied, saying: "Well, the first of all you've made an amazing observation, which is all three options are possible. So now with our backing and Arm's serious backing, the world can stand on that foundation and realize that they can build server CPUs. Now, some people would like to license the cores and build a CPU themselves. Some people may decide to license the cores and ask us to build those CPUs or modify ours".

He continued: "It is not possible for one company to build every single version of them, but we will have the entire network of partners around Arm that can take the architectures we come up with and depending on what's best for them, whether licensing the core, having a semi-custom chip made, or having a chip that we made, any of those any of those options are available. Any of those options are available, we're open for business and we would like the ecosystem to be as rich as possible, with as many options as possible".

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 2TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-2TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$399.99
$399.99$399.99$429.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/15/2020 at 9:24 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, nextplatform.com, pe-insights.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.