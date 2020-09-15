NVIDIA teases that your next CPU upgrade might be from... NVIDIA!

AMD came in like a wrecking ball with Ryzen, smashing Intel and its Core CPUs -- but now NVIDIA is going to be building CPUs, too.

NVIDIA opened up a can of whoop ass over a decade ago, and it looks like that can of whoop ass just got much, much bigger.

The company acquired Arm just a couple of days ago in a record-breaking $40 billion deal, with NVIDIA's latest acquisition opening up some serious doors for the company. It now owns a world-class networking arm, world-class CPU arm, world-class GPU arm... so what next?

In an interview with Timothy Prickett Morgan of The Next Platform, NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang was asked: "Will you actually take an implementation of something like Neoverse first and make an Nvidia-branded CPU to drive it into the data center? Will you actually make the reference chip for those who just want it and actually help them run it?"

Huang replied, saying: "Well, the first of all you've made an amazing observation, which is all three options are possible. So now with our backing and Arm's serious backing, the world can stand on that foundation and realize that they can build server CPUs. Now, some people would like to license the cores and build a CPU themselves. Some people may decide to license the cores and ask us to build those CPUs or modify ours".

He continued: "It is not possible for one company to build every single version of them, but we will have the entire network of partners around Arm that can take the architectures we come up with and depending on what's best for them, whether licensing the core, having a semi-custom chip made, or having a chip that we made, any of those any of those options are available. Any of those options are available, we're open for business and we would like the ecosystem to be as rich as possible, with as many options as possible".