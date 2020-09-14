NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

EA retires its Origin brand, will now just be the EA desktop app

EA rebrands its Origin service, streamlining it all into the hopefully warm arms of the new EA desktop app -- ready for 2021.

Published Mon, Sep 14 2020 10:26 PM CDT
EA is going through some big changes, where it will be re-branding Origin into just the EA desktop app moving forward.

The shift from EA is because they want to make things more streamlined, with EA SVP, strategic growth Mike Blank explaining: "The EA Desktop app is being designed to deliver a frictionless and socially connected experience that is faster for players to get into their games".

He added: "This move aligns to the strategy, which is to help players play our games more effectively. We had these different names. The reality is that they all align to the same objective, which is to help our players play. If you're delivering a similar game experience across multiple different devices, it's important to be able to let those players play together".

Blank continued: "All of that is signaled by creating a common and consistent brand that is centered around EA and what EA stands for. And what signals it is this inflection about how EA stands for bringing your players together around the games they want to play on the platforms they want to play on. So yeah, it's not just a name change. It really signals an ethos that is critically important to us and that we know that's important to our players".

