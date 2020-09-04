Doom, Doom II receive official 16:9 widescreen support after 27 years

Doom just got 60FPS support earlier this year, and now we have official 16:9 widescreen support on both Doom and Doom II.

Doom and Doom II have just received official 16:9 widescreen support, which is incredible considering the original Doom was released 27 years ago in 1993. The two original Doom games received 60FPS updates earlier this year.

Bethesda took to its official website to explain it all, saying: "For the first time in an official port, the original DOOM renderer has been modified to natively render 16:9 without any letterboxing".

They continued: "The FOV has been increased to reveal more image on the side instead of chopping off the top and bottom. All new 16:9 versions of the titlescreen, intermission, and ending screens have been added. Many of our Add-Ons have also had widescreen support added, so download the latest version from the Add-Ons listing to check it out!"

Not too damn bad for a 27-year-old game, right? Continued support like this is unheard of.

There's more coming too, read up on it all here.