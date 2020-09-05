Fanatec's CSL Elite WRC steering wheel is ready for next-gen consoles

Fantec released a new wheel for its racing simulation platform that replicates the shape and feel of a WRC steering wheel.

Fanatec partnered with the World Rally Championship to create a simulation racing wheel specially designed for rally racing. The release of the CSL Elite Steering Wheel WRC coincides with the launch of WRC 9 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Fanatec's CSL Elite is a high-end simulation racing platform that offers modular components so you can tailor your sim rig for your style or racing. The system consists of a primary wheelbase, which houses the wheel mechanism's mechanical core, A set of interchangeable steering wheels that house the logic systems that enable new features and compatibilities. The CSL Elite wheelbase platform has been around for years, but the new WRC wheel brings a handful of new features to the mix.

The CSL Elite WRC Wheel includes a handful of iterative changes, such as a thicker grip for improved hand comfort, a new 5-way joystick, and removable paddle shifters. Fanatec also introduced a new quick-release system, which requires no tools to operate. For those who don't like change, the new quick-release is removable, so you could swap it with the older ClubSport quick-release.

Fanatec's new WRC wheel is a 300mm steering wheel, which is suitable for various vehicle types, but ideal for rally driving. The wheel's top features a "RevStripe" LED rev meter to indicate when its time to shift. The wheel also includes three-digit LED display that can show which will display helpful information in compatible games, such as which gear you're in or how fast you're going.

Fanatec's racing wheel platform is interesting because the wheel that you use dictates your compatible gaming systems. The CSL Elite WRC is one of the few options that support the PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms, including the upcoming PS5 and Xbox One X.

Fanatec sells the CSL Elite WRC wheel for $199.95, but that doesn't include the wheelbase required to operate it. The WRC wheel is compatible with many Fanatec wheelbases, including the various Podium, ClubSport, and CSL Elite models.