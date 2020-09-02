NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Big Ubisoft showcase coming September 10 because non-E3 never ends

Ubisoft plans to completely unwrap its next-gen games slate in a new stream event later this month, complete with more gameplay.

Published Wed, Sep 2 2020 5:35 PM CDT
Ubisoft's new Ubi Forward event kicks off on September 10 and will showcase Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and their new renamed Gods and Monsters IP.

The next Ubi Forward event will go live on September 10 at 12PM PST / 3PM EST, Ubisoft recently announced. The event will be streamed on Ubisoft's mainsite.

The show will feature gameplay highlights, new feature reveals for Far Cry 6 (like that weird jetpack thing we spotted), and likely some next-gen optimization info. Remember that all of Ubisoft's new games are coming to next-gen consoles with free upgrades and we could get some teases on what those enhancements will bring, from ray tracing and ultra-fast loading times to 4K 60FPS gaming.

"The main show kicks-off at 12:00 PM PDT, when you can see what's in store for games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, and Rainbow Six Siege, as well as a much-anticipated update on our new IP, Immortals Fenyx Rising, formerly known as Gods & Monsters, and more yet-to-be revealed surprises. If you still can't get enough, stick around after the main show to see deep dives into two unreleased titles, exclusive to this edition of Ubisoft Forward."

Viewers who sync up their accounts will also get in-game freebies in Rainbow Six, Watch Dogs Legion, Hyper Scape, and For Honor.

This show should be pretty meaty when it comes to info and gameplay.

Ubisoft is eager to make a big splash on the cross-gen market. Its current fiscal year release slate is its biggest ever. For the first time in its history, Ubisoft will release a new Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, and Watch Dogs game in the same FY period. Ubi expects this triple-hit slate to rake in record €2.65 billion net bookings.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

