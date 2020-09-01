NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition: incredibly small PCB

NVIDIA is going to have a very special Founders Edition card with the GeForce RTX 3090, check out this super, super tiny PCB.

We are around T-minus 4 hours and 20 minutes from the Ultimate Countdown reveal, for NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards. You can find out where, how, and when to tune into that here.

But now we have a glorious new leak from Chiphell which shows off the bare naked PCB (and not our first Ampere nude) of a GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition -- with the unique V-shaped board design. The board is actually quite small, which I'm sure we're going to hear about why it is much smaller in 4 hours time -- with the 12-pin PCIe power connector also seeing the board size being reduced (the 12-pin connector, is something I revealed would be exclusive to the Founders Edition boards).

NVIDIA has 12 GDDR6X chips on each of this board, where you can even see one has been placed right on top of the PCIe 4.0 slot. The dual-sided memory enables a bonkers 24GB of GDDR6X memory in total, with the GA102 GPU directly in the center.