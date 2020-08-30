Black Ops Cold War's campaign is kind of an RPG

Black Ops Cold War campaign dev Raven Software discusses some interesting new changes to the series, including character creation and some old-school throwbacks like multiple endings.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

This year's Call of Duty is simultaneously combining new with old mechanics. The campaign in particular aims to be a more ambitious multi-decade story that spans the entirety of the Cold War, from pre-Vietnam in 1968 to the height of the espionage Communist scares of the 1980s.

With the campaign, Raven had two major goals: To connect Cold War with Black Ops in as many ways as possible, and to give new player freedoms. That includes character creation and choice-driven paths that allow unique endings.

"The campaign takes place in 1981 and we love that we've had the opportunity to make so many connections with Black Ops. We knew from the start it'd be a direct sequel to the game," Raven Software creative director Dan Vondrak said during Gamescom's Opening Night Live stream.

"One of the driving forces from early in development was to say 'Let's take this Black Ops thrill ride and infuse it with player choice and player freedom.' Anything we can do to give the player a little bit more ownership over their experience.

"That starts with allowing the player to create their own character for the campaign. They can name them, create a military background, really pretend they are that Black Ops soldier they want to be. From there, we wanted to take some of our missions and infuse optional objectives, multiple paths and player choice moments inside some of those missions.

"It was fun to find that balance between the hard driven Call of Duty action and these more non-linear experiences inside some of the missions.

"So with choice, comes the player wanted to feel that impact. Some of those choices earlier in the game and some in the end will actually shape the ending of the narrative of the campaign."

Read Also: Black Ops Cold War hits 4K 120FPS on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

The game will also have multiple endings to help drive replayability, which has always been somewhat of a struggle with premium Call of Duty campaigns.

"That was one of the big things for us. We love that Black Ops has always been willing to take risks and we did some of this in Black Ops II. With this story, with these features we love doing an homage to those early Black Ops games."

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will release November 13, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for $69.99.

Check below for more information pulled straight from the official press release: