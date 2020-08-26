Black Ops Cold War hits 4K 120FPS on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

Treyarch confirms the new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will fully harness the raw power of next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Black Ops Cold War will be among the top-performing shooters on next-gen consoles and is being geared to tap the full potential of the new hardware. The next-gen 7nm Navi GPUs and Zen 2 CPUs will enable high-resolution, high-FPS gaming alongside instantaneous loading via new PCIe 4.0 SSD tech. There's also raytracing support baked in thanks to a newly revamped games engine built from the ground up for next-gen hardware.

Black Ops Cold War next-gen performance:

4K resolution

Up to 120FPS

Ray-traced global illumination

HDR enabled

3D audio support

"We want to make sure that the framerate is responsive, and that it feels like there's nothing on the technical side preventing you from having a good time,"Treyarch executive Dan Bunting told VentureBeat.

"With the power of the next-gen systems, we'll be able to add even more detail and put even more love into everything we create,"Raven Software artist Katie Sabin said.

These optimizations will come at a higher premium cost. Black Ops Cold War will be $10 more on next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, which retails for $69.99 instead of the usual $59.99 price. This SKU also comes with a base copy on PS4 and Xbox One, though.

2K Games is following a similar path with NBA 2K21, which also costs $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Strauss Zelnick, CEO of 2K Games parent company Take-Two Interactive, said this price hike was justified because of the extraordinary quality the new SKU offers.

"There hasn't been a price increase for frontline titles for a really long time, despite the fact that it costs a great deal more to make those titles," Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick told GamesIndustry.biz earlier this month.

"And we think with the value we offer consumers...and the kind of experience you can really only have on these next-generation consoles, that the price is justified. But it's easy to say that when you're delivering extraordinary quality, and that's what our company prides itself on doing."

Activision will likely set new precedent with next-gen game pricing and we should see other publishers follow suit and charge $69.99 for PS5, Xbox Series X versions of their games.