Oculus is now part of new Facebook Reality Labs research division

Oculus VR is now nestled under the new Facebook Reality Labs division, which researches VR, AR, and neural interface tech.

Oculus VR is now part of the new Facebook Reality Labs division, company CEO Mark Zuckerberg today announced.

Facebook is about to be integrated into all Oculus headsets on a base level, but this new cross-ecosystem focus goes a lot deeper. The entire Oculus business is now part of the new Facebook Reality Labs division, which includes VR products, AR initiatives including hardware and software, and deep research into future technologies like neural interfaces.

"Today we're unifying all our teams working on these areas -- our Oculus products, augmented reality efforts, home devices, and long term research initiatives, including areas like neural interfaces -- into a group called Facebook Reality Labs. This better reflects the full scope of what we're hoping to build: giving people the power to feel connected anytime, anywhere,"Zuckerberg said.

There's no details on whether or not Oculus is being re-structured with layoffs or changes to internal revenue metrics. It's likely the company is simply being moved underneath the new Facebook Reality Labs division umbrella.

More info on the Facebook Reality Labs division, future Oculus headsets, and other Facebook VR features will be revealed at a special Facebook Connect event on September 16.

