NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Oculus is now part of new Facebook Reality Labs research division

Oculus VR is now nestled under the new Facebook Reality Labs division, which researches VR, AR, and neural interface tech.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Aug 25 2020 3:16 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Oculus VR is now part of the new Facebook Reality Labs division, company CEO Mark Zuckerberg today announced.

Oculus is now part of new Facebook Reality Labs research division 46 | TweakTown.com

Facebook is about to be integrated into all Oculus headsets on a base level, but this new cross-ecosystem focus goes a lot deeper. The entire Oculus business is now part of the new Facebook Reality Labs division, which includes VR products, AR initiatives including hardware and software, and deep research into future technologies like neural interfaces.

"Today we're unifying all our teams working on these areas -- our Oculus products, augmented reality efforts, home devices, and long term research initiatives, including areas like neural interfaces -- into a group called Facebook Reality Labs. This better reflects the full scope of what we're hoping to build: giving people the power to feel connected anytime, anywhere,"Zuckerberg said.

There's no details on whether or not Oculus is being re-structured with layoffs or changes to internal revenue metrics. It's likely the company is simply being moved underneath the new Facebook Reality Labs division umbrella.

More info on the Facebook Reality Labs division, future Oculus headsets, and other Facebook VR features will be revealed at a special Facebook Connect event on September 16.

Read Also: New Oculus VR headsets now require Facebook accounts to use

Buy at Amazon

Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset (301-00178-01)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$394.01
$395.00$398.00$398.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/25/2020 at 1:24 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:facebook.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.