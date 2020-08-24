NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Modder makes a Game Boy out of a watermelon (yes really)

This is one in a melon: Modder and YouTuber Cedishappy makes a fully functioning Game Boy Advance out of an actual watermelon.

Published Mon, Aug 24 2020 3:07 PM CDT
Modder Cedricishappy makes a fully functioning Game Boy Advance out of a small watermelon, and takes it on the go to freak everyone out.

We've seen some crazy creations, like Shank's portable Wii made out of an Altoids tin. Now we have the Melon Boy, a bizarre and ridiculous creation that packs in an emulated Game Boy Advance into an actual watermelon. Well, a hollowed-out watermelon shell, of course. But a watermelon nonetheless.

Cedric's watermelon creation is absolutely hilarious and is something you'd dream up in the throes of boredom. It honestly looks like something out of Ren and Stimply. The world's most awkward handheld has a bunch of buttons on the front rind and is powered by a saran-wrapped Raspberry Pi on the inside.

What's next? A papaya Gamecube?

