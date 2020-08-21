NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Here's NASA's guide to near-light-speed travel when we work it out

NASA has released a short animated video for you will need to consider before blasting off from Earth at near the speed of light.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Aug 21 2020 2:35 AM CDT
NASA has taken to its 'NASA Goddard' YouTube channel to release a great guide to 'near-light-speed travel', and what you need to consider.

The video NASA has released is quite funny, as it has assumed the viewer has already worked out how humans can travel at near light speed, which is 186,282 miles per second (299,792 kilometers per second). At the moment, humans haven't yet worked out how to effectively transport humans throughout the cosmos at those speeds, but NASA's video gives some pointers to consider once we figure it out.

The animated video touches on some facts that will need to be considered once humans reach this level of travel. NASA reminds us of travel times, the distances between popular destinations, and shielding for the spacecraft. If you are interested in watching the video for yourself, check out the above link. On a personal note, I really like these short animated videos containing a nice bite-size amount of interesting facts. If NASA happens to read this, keep doing these!

Here's NASA's guide to near-light-speed travel when we work it out 01 | TweakTown.com
Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

